Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 682,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,124. The stock has a market cap of $567.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

