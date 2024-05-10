Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:METCB)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of METCB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 25,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,307. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.