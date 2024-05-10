Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Rand Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Rand Capital ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Godley acquired 1,965 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,411.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

