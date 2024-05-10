Raymond James Lowers HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLS stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.93. 7,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.12. The company has a market cap of C$125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.05). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of C$21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.