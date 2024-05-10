Raymond James Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to “Outperform”

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.1 %

NTNX stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

