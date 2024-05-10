RB Global, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

RB Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. 1,823,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,497. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

