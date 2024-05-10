Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as 53.98 and last traded at 53.66. Approximately 2,154,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,174,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 54.87.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDDT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.