Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 276,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,606. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $67,177,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 966.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

