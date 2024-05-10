Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 775,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

