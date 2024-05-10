Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Boosted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Repligen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

View Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.