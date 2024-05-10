Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.20. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY opened at C$179.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$100.03 and a twelve month high of C$192.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

