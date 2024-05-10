Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

REYN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 408,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,919. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,408,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

