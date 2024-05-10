Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,103 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $28,702.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,526,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

