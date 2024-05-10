Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,737,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HGTY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 129,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

