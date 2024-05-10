Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,737,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Trading Down 4.1 %
HGTY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 129,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
