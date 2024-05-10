Robert W. Baird Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $110.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.