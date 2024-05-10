Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,354,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $544,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

