Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,953. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

