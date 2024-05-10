Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

RSI traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,841. The stock has a market cap of C$739.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

