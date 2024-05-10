Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 224.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

