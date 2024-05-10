Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

TPI Composites stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

