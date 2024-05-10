Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $83.00 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $391,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $396,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.