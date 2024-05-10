Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $77.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $64.15. 620,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $65,674,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $29,476,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

