Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $157.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

