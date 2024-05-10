Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Sector Perform

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.99.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.