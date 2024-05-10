Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SII

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.58. 41,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$58.51.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.