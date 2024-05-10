Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
