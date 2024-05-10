Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$25.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$23.32 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$22.73 and a one year high of C$33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.98.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

