Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 31st

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,605. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

