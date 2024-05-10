Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 71,266 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

Samsara Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE IOT opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

