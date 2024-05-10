Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires 30,083 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

