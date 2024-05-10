Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,817,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,489,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,392,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.70. 12,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,961. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.