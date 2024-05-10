Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,964,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,891,496. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $322.94 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

