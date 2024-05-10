Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 45,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

