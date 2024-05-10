Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,906,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,035,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.12. The company had a trading volume of 155,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,917. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $207.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

