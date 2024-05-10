Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $46,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. 3,485,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

