Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases 378 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.31. 21,433,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,643,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

