Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,913,000 after acquiring an additional 134,072 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,113. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $527.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
