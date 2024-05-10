Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 813,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,628,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,308,000 after purchasing an additional 458,981 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 416,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 61,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,812. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

