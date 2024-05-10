Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 587 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 343.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 489,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,152. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.