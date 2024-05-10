Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $34.16

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $32.70. Sapiens International shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 50,439 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 581,272 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

