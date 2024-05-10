Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Zachary Maxwell Friedlis Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Maxwell Friedlis bought 600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,167.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

BFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

