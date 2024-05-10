Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.91. Savara shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 167,149 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SVRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Savara Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $643.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Savara by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,683,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

