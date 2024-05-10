Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.00. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 749,074 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 19.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

