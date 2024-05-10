Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up 1.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. 2,066,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,812. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

