Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,872 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

