Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,908,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,861,525. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

