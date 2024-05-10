Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.79 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 792,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.43. 4,611,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,301. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

