Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 9,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 422,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,875. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

