Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,010. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

