Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 228 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.86.

Shares of ULTA traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.59. The stock had a trading volume of 664,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

