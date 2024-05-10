Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,908 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,169,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.70. 2,398,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,395. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.